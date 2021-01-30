Seven staff at Dr Akçiçek Hospital in Kyrenia have tested positive for Covid-19.

A nurse tested positive yesterday and the Head Physician Dr Ceyhun Birinci who was self isolating as a precaution following the discovery, also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tests of one doctor, one staff member, one pharmacist and one member of the cleaning staff were positive.

Doctor Birinci stated that many people working in the hospital had been in contact with those found to be infected.

Vaccination procedures were also suspended due to the spread of contamination in the hospital.

It was announced that vaccination services were shifted to Esentepe and Lapta Health Centres in order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Yeniduzen