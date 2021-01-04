The vaccination programme against the coronavirus will begin in the middle of January, Health Minister Ali Pilli announced. He stressed that the majority of the public will be vaccinated.

Once again, the health minister reminded the public to obey the Covid-19 rules.

Pointing to the increase in case numbers of the coronavirus, Pilli said “anyone around you could be carrying the virus, by taking this into account we should follow the rules so that we can minimise the cases within 20 days”.

He also added that a study had been launched to examine whether the new variant of the virus, which is more contagious, has arrived in the country or not.

Pilli said that the samples taken will be sent to Turkey tomorrow.

BRTK