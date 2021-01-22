Health Minister Ali Pilli said that 10,000 vaccinations have been given and only the people whose appointments have been made will receive a vaccination today. The vaccination process will be suspended for a while as the remaining vaccines are to be used for second doses, he said.

Minister Pilli that there was very little vaccine left at the Nicosia Pandemic Hospital, and that these would be given to those who had been given an appointment.

“About 40 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations will be made and vaccination will be completed at the Trenyolu Polyclinic this afternoon“, he said. The first dose of vaccines had been given and the remaining 11,000 doses have been allocated for the second vaccination.

“Now it is necessary to acquire more vaccines. Our contacts on this issue continue. It is not yet clear when the second group of vaccines will arrive”, Pilli said. Noting that it was not possible to give a date here. The backlog of the vaccination process is also due to the incorrect use of the appointment system.

Pilli said that in their enthusiasm to have the vaccine – which was a good thing, some people who had arrived at the clinics wanting their vaccines early for the sake of convenience, had disrupted the appointments system.

“The important thing is to get the vaccine. We are having difficulties in accessing the vaccine as is the same all over the world, but we will solve this problem”, said Pilli.

Yeniduzen