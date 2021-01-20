Vaccination against Covid-19 or citizens aged 80 and over began as of this morning.

So far, no application has been made to Yenierenköy Health Centre for vaccination.

As reported, the vaccination programme was announced by the Ministry of Health for people aged 80 and over.

The statement was as follows:

“The over 80 years of age vaccination programme, coronavirus vaccine will be given to people aged 80 and over (those born before 1.01.1940) at five centres on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays – between 20.01.2021 – 22.01.2021.

Vaccination centre are as follows:

1- Pandemic Centre 08.30 – 16.00

2- Kyrenia Hospital 08.30-16.00

3- Güzelyurt Health Centre 12.00-16.00

4- Yenierenköy Health Centre 08.30- 16.00

5- Maraş Health Centre 08.30-16.00

Yeniduzen