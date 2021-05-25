The AstraZeneca vaccine will be available for people aged over 35 as of Wednesday, 26 May, a Ministry of Health statement said.

More venues have been added to the list of health centres where vaccinations will be given, Kibris Postasi reported.

Lapta, Akdoğan and Maraş Health Centres have been added to the vaccination centres list and will be open between 8.30am and 1.30pm. Famagusta State Hospital will offer vaccinations between midday and 4pm.

Vaccination Centres

Lapta Health Centre

Akdoğan Health Centre

Maras Health Centre

Nicosia Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital

Famagusta State Hospital

Cengiz Topel Hospital

Girne Akçiçek Hospital

Çamlıbel Health Centre

Degirmenlik Health Centre

