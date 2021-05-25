The AstraZeneca vaccine will be available for people aged over 35 as of Wednesday, 26 May, a Ministry of Health statement said.
More venues have been added to the list of health centres where vaccinations will be given, Kibris Postasi reported.
Lapta, Akdoğan and Maraş Health Centres have been added to the vaccination centres list and will be open between 8.30am and 1.30pm. Famagusta State Hospital will offer vaccinations between midday and 4pm.
Vaccination Centres
Lapta Health Centre
Akdoğan Health Centre
Maras Health Centre
Nicosia Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital
Famagusta State Hospital
Cengiz Topel Hospital
Girne Akçiçek Hospital
Çamlıbel Health Centre
Degirmenlik Health Centre