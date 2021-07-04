The appointment system for vaccinations against Covid-19 will be scrapped from next week, Prime Minister Ersan stated, Yeniduzen reported.

The prime minister said that 340,000 doses of vaccine have been received from Turkey so far, and that 220,000 TRNC citizens have received the first dose of vaccine. From next week onwards, anyone who wishes to can be vaccinated, he said.

Elsewhere, the head of Chest Diseases Clinic Dr. Mustafa Akansoy drew attention to the increasing number of Covid cases. New variants of Covid-19 were coming to the country, including the Delta variant, he said. He expressed his concern that many people had pandemic “fatigue” and no longer followed the rules of social distancing, mask wearing and hand hygiene.

Yeniduzen