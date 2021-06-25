Citizens wishing to book an appointment for a Sinovac vaccine should register online at https://asi.saglik.gov.ct.tr/ [also in English] the Ministry of Health has announced. Once registered for an appointment, an SMS will be sent to your mobile.

Kibris Postasi supplies a list of vaccination centres and their opening hours as follows:

Nicosia Kolan Hospital – Weekdays 09.00-17.00. Saturday 09.00 -13.00

Nicosia Ethics Hospital – Weekdays -08.00 -13.00

Famagusta -Magusa Medical Centre – Weekdays -08.00 -17.00

Kunter Guven Hospital – Weekdays 12.00 -16.00

Nicosia NEU Hospital – Weekdays – 08.00-17.00 (Saturday-Sunday) 09.00-16.00

Kyrenia Suat Gunsel Hospital – Weekdays 08.00-17.00

(Saturday-Sunday) 09.00-16.00

NEU Hospital Famagusta Dispensary – Weekdays 08.00-17.00

NEU Hospital Guzelyurt Dispensary – Weekdays 08.00-17.00

