LGC News logo

Vaccinated People Can Cross Borders Without Test

  • 11 seconds ago

North Cyprus News - Metehan Border Crossing - North Side
[Metehan Border Checkpoint]
The Ministry of Health has announced that as of 8 am on Monday, 27 September, people vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to cross internal borders without needing to take a PCR or antigen test.

At a meeting held by the Bi-Communal Technical Committee on Health on September 23, it was decided, based on the latest epidemiological data, to apply level 2 – Orange level status to both sides of the island.

Unvaccinated people wishing to cross the borders must supply proof of a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours before crossing.

Unvaccinated students under the age of 18 and residents of Kato Pyrgo in Guzelyurt may cross by providing a negative PCR or antigen test taken within seven days before crossing.

Yeniduzen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook