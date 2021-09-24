The Ministry of Health has announced that as of 8 am on Monday, 27 September, people vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to cross internal borders without needing to take a PCR or antigen test.

At a meeting held by the Bi-Communal Technical Committee on Health on September 23, it was decided, based on the latest epidemiological data, to apply level 2 – Orange level status to both sides of the island.

Unvaccinated people wishing to cross the borders must supply proof of a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours before crossing.

Unvaccinated students under the age of 18 and residents of Kato Pyrgo in Guzelyurt may cross by providing a negative PCR or antigen test taken within seven days before crossing.

