It is unacceptable that the US’ top diplomat’s visit to the Greek Cypriot administration on Saturday did not include a visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as well, a statement issued by President Mustafa Akıncı said on Sunday.

President Akıncı said it is not be helpful for the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to hold meetings with the Greek Cypriot side alone regarding ongoing disputes about the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus.

This attitude would be negative ‘encouragement’ for the Greek Cypriot administration, Presidential Spokesman Baris Burcu said in a statement.

“This is a wrong decision for US diplomacy, which claims to help solve problems,” it added, stressing that the Turkish Cypriots would also reject this attitude to the TRNC, an equal partner on the island.

In a phone conversation with Akıncı, US Ambassador to the Greek Cypriot administration Judith Garber said Pompeo would only visit the Greek Cypriots due to a “lack of time.” However, Garber added that the US’ attitude on the issue of Cyprus had not changed

The US embassy added that Pompeo could later hold a phone conversation with Akıncı. However, citing a previous visit by former US Secretary of State John Kerry to the TRNC, Akıncı said a phone conversation would not be enough or appropriate.

Amid tensions over the Mediterranean territory and energy exploration, Turkey has repeatedly stressed its willingness to enter negotiations without preconditions, contrasting this with Greece’s refusal in recent weeks to enter dialogue through both NATO and the EU.

AA News Agency