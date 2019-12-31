US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Cyprus on 7 January as he returns from a trip to Asia, according to Turkish Cypriot media.

Pompeo will have separate meetings with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı.

In a press release issued on 31 December, the State Department announced that Pompeo will travel to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan between 3-7 January.

“The Secretary will reaffirm to leaders of both communities continued US support for UN-facilitated Cypriot-led efforts to reunify Cyprus as a bi–zonal, bi–communal federation in line with UN Security Council Resolutions,” the press release concludes.

Negotiations have focused on a federal solution, based on the political equality of the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot sides, but Greek Cypriot intransigence and rejection of such a solution, including the Annan plan, has led to the emergence of other models.

Hurriyet