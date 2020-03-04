Latest Headlines

Urgent Donations Appeal For Nicosia State Hospital

45 seconds ago
0 Less than a minute

North Cyprus News - Mobile PhoneDonations by text can be made to help restore fire damaged rooms at Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital, the Health Ministry has said.

Arrangements have been made with TRNC Telsim and Turkcell North Cyprus to enable 5TL donations to be texted.

Anyone who wants to help reconstruct Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital can donate 5TL by texting HELP and sending the message to 2802.

A fire which broke out on Friday caused serious damage to some parts of Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia. The need to rebuild is urgent, the statement said.

Kibris News Agency

