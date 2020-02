Harry Fellows MBE who is a well known and long-standing member of the Anglo-Turkish Association North Cyprus and whose late wife Kate sadly passed away despite a blood appeal less than a month ago, is ALSO NOW in urgent needs of your HELP!

Harry is currently in the Suat Gunsel Hospital, Karakum and is urgently in need of TYPE AB- (negative) BLOOD.

Suat Gunsel Hospital address is:

Şehit Yahya Bakır sokak, Karakum, Girne