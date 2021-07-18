Following the announcement by the main opposition Republican Turkish Party (CTP) and the Communal Democracy Party (TDP) that they will not attend the address to be given by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in parliament during the 20 July Peace and Freedom Day ceremonies, the decision has attracted a backlash from many quarters including from Prime Minister Ersan Saner. Both parties say they have been sidelined in decision-making and neither party shares the idea of demanding two separate states in Cyprus.

The CTP issued a written statement explaining its decision as follows:

“In an environment where there is no exchange of views and dialogue, the main opposition party will not have any say in the meeting to be held in the TRNC Republican Assembly within the framework of the TRNC visit of the President of Turkey. Considering that within the framework of the speech to be made, there would naturally not be the opportunity to express different views on the views that the CTP did not agree with, the CTP Party Assembly has decided not to attend this meeting“.

Kibris Postasi reported that Prime Minister Saner said it was not right to take a stand against the Turkish president. He said, “CTP Chairman Erhürman approved Erdogan’s speech in parliament in the morning, and [then] he made a decision not to attend the meeting in the evening. Of course, each party makes its own decision, but if it is not right, others will criticise it”, he said.

“The Turkish Cypriot people came from very difficult times to these days with the selfless and great support of the Motherland Turkey and the national resistance they showed against the Greek-Greek Cypriot expansionism. Now it is not right to take a stand against the President, who represents the Republic of Turkey, by putting forward certain things“, Saner said.

CTP deputy Fikri Toros, has offered and explanation for his party’s decision, Kibris Postasi reported.

Toros responded to the harsh criticism and verbal lynching especially in the social media, regarding the CTP’s decision.

Fikri Toros explained the essence of the CTP’s decision to Kibris Postasi

Emphasising that the CTP is the most rooted political institution in the Turkish Cypriot community, Toros said that the CTP’s vision for the future of the Turkish Cypriot community is clear.

He said that the CTP has been carrying the vision of a solution in Cyprus since the 60’s and has been in a struggle based on political equality for the Turkish Cypriot people ever since.

“The bi-communal, bi-zonal and political equality-based federation is the backbone of the CTP”, said Toros.

“What does the reasoned decision of the CTP say in essence? “ Toros explained:

“At this point, the Greek side, who is responsible for the deadlock on the island, is relieved… This is clear. Legitimate ground has been breached. This is the first one… The second is floating, with this change and in this change, the CTP has been excluded. This strategy is excluded. It has been ignored.

“As the CTP, we are in a very special and important relationship and relationship with Turkey and the people of Turkey, both with our institutional and personal capacities. We all have many social and cultural relations with the people of Turkey. In our statement, we said ‘we are the subject’. The obvious meaning of this is ‘we do not accept exclusion’. The CTP decision is not aimed at either Turkey or the Turkish people”, Toros said.

Kibris Postasi