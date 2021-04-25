Updated measures against Covid-19 as recommended by the Supreme Committee on Infestious Diseases, have been announced by the Council of Ministers, these come into effect on Monday, April 26, BRT reports.

Curfew

The night-time curfew will continue to remain in place between 9 pm and 5 am from Monday April 26 to Saturday, May 1.

A full-day curfew, except to meet essential needs will be in place on Sunday, May 2. Only pharmacies, petrol stations, bakeries (production only) as well as restaurants, patisseries, cafes, taverns offering delivery services will be allowed to open on the day.

From Monday, April 26 to Saturday, May 1, supermarkets will be open between 7 am and 8 pm. All retail stores and sectors which are permitted to open will be allowed to operate between 10 am and 8 pm.

Restaurants

Restaurants, cafes and eateries will be allowed to open between 10 am and 8:30 pm. Restaurants may only serve customers indoors and outdoors without exceeding 1/3 of their seating capacity. The smoking of shisha at cafes is strictly forbidden. Employees working in these sectors will be required to repeat their rapid tests every seven days. These businesses will be required to sign a declaration of undertaking and will be subject to legal prosecution or shut down in the event the rules are breached.

Coffeeshops, social meeting clubs and cafeterias will only be allowed to serve customers without exceeding 1/3 of their indoor and outdoor seating capacity. Playing card games, backgammon or other table games as well as smoking shisha is strictly forbidden. Employees will be required to repeat rapid tests every seven days and will sign a declaration of undertaking. Such establishments will be shut down in the event the rules are breached.

Barbershops, Hairdressers, Beauty Salons

Barbershops, hairdressers and beauty salons will be open between 7 am and 8 pm. Employees working in these sectors will be required to repeat their rapid tests every seven days. These businesses will be required to sign a declaration of undertaking and will be subject to prosecution or shut down in the event the rules are breached.

Schools

All primary and secondary schools (except for Grade 12 students) will continue education online. All private classes, courses or tutoring sessions are not to resume until further notice. Screening at schools will continue.

All teachers and staff teaching at preschools, day-care centres or 12 graders will be required to undergo rapid testing every seven days at a site determined by the health ministry.

Students sitting local or international exams and invigilators are required to undergo PCR testing within the last 72 hours. Windows and doors of exam rooms must remain open at all times and properly ventilated. Students and invigilators are required to wear masks or other protective gear for the duration of the exam. Students must be seated in accordance with social distancing rules and hand sanitisers must be provided at entrances.

Sports

All non-contact and individual sporting activities are allowed outdoors. Training and sporting competitions without spectators are allowed for athletics, riding, archery, tennis, golf, triathlons, cycling, outdoor swimming, sailing, trap shooting and motor racing.

Crossing The Border

Individuals residing in North Cyprus but receiving medical treatment in South Cyprus will be allowed to cross for daily visits without entering quarantine on return provided they present proof of their doctors’ appointment. Patients and their caretakers are required to present a valid PCR test carried out in the last 72 hours. Patients are also required to present updated prescriptions, reports, payment receipts from their doctor/hospital upon entry. Patients and caretakers will be required to carry out a PCR test on the 7thand 14th day of their return and submit the results to the health ministry. The same procedure applies to patients residing in South Cyprus but receiving medical treatment in North Cyprus.

Taxis

Taxis or shuttle services transporting customers to or from Larnaca airport in South Cyprus will be required to return to North Cyprus through the same crossing point within three hours. The same rule will apply to taxis picking up cargo from South Cyprus. Taxi drivers will need to present a negative PCR test carried out in the last three days.

UN and Military Personnel

UN personnel, or individuals working for the UN, EU, Sovereign Base Areas, Missing Persons Committee in Cyprus (CMP), UN peacekeepers as well as those working in the buffer zone will be allowed to cross into the TRNC on the condition, they present a valid PCR test carried out in the last seven days.

BRTK