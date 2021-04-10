The Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Ersan Saner, has announced the following rules for Covid-19. These come into effect between 12-19 April and were formulated in line with the guidance of the Supreme Committee on Infectious Diseases.

Night Time Curfew

There will be a curfew on Monday-Saturday between 22:00 and 05:00, and between 22:00 and Monday 05:00 on Saturday, except for meeting basic needs.

On Sundays, all businesses and activities will be closed, except for pharmacies, bakeries, gas stations and agriculture, animal husbandry and related industrial enterprises.

On Monday-Saturday;

Markets will be open between 07:00 and 21:00.

Retail and merchandising services, restaurants and all service/sectors that are not specified as closed will serve between 10:00 and 21:00.

Barbers/Hairdressers/Beauty Salons

Barbers, hairdressers, beauty salons and tattoo studios/salons may continue to operate between 07:00 and 20:00. People working in these sectors will repeat antigen tests every seven days. Employees who need to repeat their routine tests before 13.04.2021 will perform PCR tests. In addition, the prepared commitment forms will be signed and any businesses not complying with the specified rules will be closed down.

Closed Venues

Cinemas, engagement-wedding venues, casinos, bars, taverns, hookah cafes and halls, all types of game halls, indoor playgrounds, internet cafes, massage rooms, spa, restaurants serving open buffets, night clubs, clubs, Turkish baths, saunas.

Any business permitted to open must ensure social distancing and limit the number of customers at any one time.

Travel Between Districts

Travel between Lefke-Güzelyurt-İskele-Famagusta districts will now be uncontrolled.

Public transportation will be available in all districts within and between districts. Bus, minibus, taxi etc. Passengers will not be admitted to the driver’s side of the vehicles engaged in transportation. Buses, minibuses and minibuses, passengers will be transported with a seating arrangement so that one of the back seats of the driver’s seat is empty, and 50% capacity will be operated with one empty and one full.

Penal sanctions will be imposed against those who act against the specified criteria and measures.

For full details click here: Yeniduzen