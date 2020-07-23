Latest Headlines

Update to Quarantine Rules Announced

North Cyprus News - Laboratory - TestingThe Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday, an update to rules permitting entry into North Cyprus as regards Covid-19.

Based on that, passengers arriving from a country belonging to Group A will be able to enter North Cyprus after presenting a negative PCR test that was performed three days before their departure.

Group B countries must undergo a PCR test 72 to 120 hours before traveling to North Cyprus and will only be allowed to enter if the test is negative, and will undergo a second entry test upon entry.

Travellers from the UK will have to undergo a PCR test 72 to 120 hours before traveling to North Cyprus and will only be allowed to enter if the test is negative and will be quarantined for 7 days.

Other sections from other Group C countries will undergo a PCR test 3 to 5 days before boarding the aircraft and will be permitted entry into North Cyprus if the test is negative. These individuals will undergo a second test upon entering the country and will remain in quarantine for 14 days at quarantine centeres designated by the Ministry of Health.

Güneş

