From Monday, 13 September, members of the public who are unvaccinated will be unable to enter casinos, clubs/bars, indoor fitness centres, participate in indoor team sports and stadiums, Kibris Postasi reported.

Minister of Health Ünal Üstel, issued a written statement regarding the decisions taken within measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

In his statement, Üstel said, “Besides the rules, the most important weapon in the fight against the pandemic is undoubtedly to be vaccinated“.

Vaccination Data

“The total number of vaccines made so far is 414,963 and the number of people who received the first dose is 212,117 (55.53%). The number of people who received the second dose is 202,846 (53.10%)“, the health minister said.

Mobile Vaccination Unit Opening Hours

The Ministry of Health has increased the number of Mobile Vaccination Units so that the public can access the vaccine more easily, Üstel said. Mobile vaccination units will be available in the open market places of Nicosia, Kyrenia and Famagusta. He stated that those who want to have the 2nd and 3rd dose vaccines can do so by bringing their vaccination cards with them.

Nicosia: Nicosia Market Area, every Sunday from 15:00 to 19:00, starting today.

Kyrenia: Kyrenia Market Area, every Wednesday between 15.00-19.00.

Famagusta: Famagusta Market Area, every Thursday between 15.00-19.00.

Kibris Postasi