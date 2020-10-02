Prime Minister Ersin Tatar held an online conversation with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative to Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar on Wednesday.

The UN Special Representative said that the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was waiting for the outcome of the presidential elections in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to launch a new effort on the Cyprus Problem.

Prime Minister Tatar responded by saying that the National Unity Party (UBP) and the government’s stance on the Cyprus Issue was clear and that the UN Secretary-General should take this into account when launching any new initiatives after the upcoming presidential elections.

Tatar who is in the running for President of the TRNC, voting for which is on 11 October, is backing a two-state solution to the Cyprus problem.

In February 2020, the prime minister, regarding reunification of the island, was quoted as saying: “A forced marriage cannot be successful, we are different, we speak Turkish and they speak Greek. We are Muslims and they are Christians. The new generation does not know each other at all. A child who was 10 in 1974 is now 55, he has grandchildren. We are separated.”

BRT, LGC News