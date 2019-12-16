A Turkish military drone landed at Geçitkale Airport in North Cyprus for the first time on Monday, state-run AA news agency reported.

Turkey military drones have been monitoring for its warships accompanying drilling and survey vessels operating off the island, activities leading to condemnation by the international community.

Bayraktar TB2 armed unmanned aerial vehicles, stationed at Naval Air Base Command in Turkey’s Aegean district of Dalaman, landed in TRNC at 9am local time on Monday, after the TRNC government gave the go-ahead, AA said.

Tensions have escalated over the island in the last year over potentially rich gas deposits in the eastern Mediterranean. Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding with the UN-recognised government of Libya on Nov. 27 that views the two countries as maritime neighbours. South Cyprus and Greece say the deal ignores their territorial waters and aims to block a pipeline to take the gas to Europe.

Ahval