Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) has started the production of protective visors for all employees providing health services, especially healthcare workers to protect against the spread of Covid-19.

According to a statement made, ARUCAD began production of protective face shields using 3D printers in the studios of the University. This project has been supported by the “Cypriot Friends” solidarity group formed by Cypriots living in Istanbul as part of the fight against Covid-19, pandemic.

Vice-Rector of ARUCAD Dr. Asım Vehbi, said that solidarity was initiated by the “Cypriot Friends” group, which set out to counter the lack of protective visors and provide 5,000 of them to public service providers such as healthcare workers, police and municipality workers in the fight against Covid-19.

Dr Vehbi said, “The face shields produced in our studios will be delivered to the needy healthcare and public employees”.

Kıbrıs Gazetesi