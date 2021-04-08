Six public sector unions are holding a one day strike today. The only exemptions are 112, dialysis service, intensive care and emergency services in hospitals where unions are organised.

With those exceptions KTAMS, KAMUSEN KAMU-İŞ, GÜÇ-SEN, VERGİ-SEN and the Nurses and Midwives Union are on strike.

Protestors have begun gathering to march to Parliament.

The unions are striking because the government suspended the cost of living allowance to public sector workers and retirees for four months. This move is illegal, the unions say.

The strike is being supported by an number of other unions

Unions say that the devaluation of the Turkish lira has seriously impacted their purchasing power.

Kibris Postasi