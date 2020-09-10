A group of unions – KTAMS, Kamu-Sen, Büro-İş and Basın-Sen are holding a warning strike and public demonstration today between 08.00 – 17.30, covering all workplaces except health services. The unions are demanding a switch to a rotation-based working system in the public and private sectors.

In a statement made in front of the Prime Ministry, KTAMS slammed the government saying, “You are worse than the virus.“

The unions said that they expect a response from the government by the end of today, and their actions will be determined accordingly.

Yeniduzen