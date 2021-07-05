The Electricity Authority Employees Union (EL-SEN) has blamed the recent purchase of poor quality fuel for the black smoke pouring from the Teknecik power station flue, Kibris Postasi reported.

“Technical teams tell us that they have never encountered such fuel”, the union stated.

In a separate article by Kibris Postasi it is reported that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Energy Erhan Arıklı, has responded by saying that “three of the eight generators in Teknecik are faulty and out of order. The energy consumption is very high in the heat of July… Therefore, one of the two steam turbines, which has not been operated for six months, was put into operation. The smoke being emitted is also from the turbine. It has nothing to do with the quality of the fuel“, he said. Arıklı went on to accuse the union of talking nonsense.

Fuel Sent For Testing

When asked whether the quality of the fuel taken from TPIC is tested or not, Arıklı said, “The latest fuel sample was sent to Mersin by special courier. When the report comes back, we will see together what the quality is like“.

