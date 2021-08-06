Leader of the Public Workers’ Union (KAMU-SEN) Metin Atan, has hit out at the proposed 30 percent hike in electricity costs, BRT reported.

“Do you, as the state, see the kind of life people are having, struggling with the pandemic, whose psychology of their children, parents, young and old has been shattered, trying to breathe in a country where the temperature is 48 degrees and besides all these, they cannot meet expenses at the end of the month?” Atan asked. The people are “exhausted and without hope“, he added.

The union will not remain silent about this price hike, Atan stressed.

TAK/BRT