President Mustafa Akinci has had a meeting with the British High Commissioner Stephen Lillie.

At the meeting he discussed the issue of the change of use of territory in the British Sovereign Bases Areas (SBA) and Akinci expressed his reservations about the agreement that was made in 2014. He said that since the signing of the agreement, many changes have taken place, despite objections from the Turkish Cypriot side.

Akinci also said that the Turkish Cypriot side could not accept changes made without its approval on an issue concerning its rights and obligations.

Elsewhere, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar said the following:

“The status of the British bases in Cyprus was determined on the basis of the international agreement signed in 1960 by the Turkish Cypriots, the Greek Cypriots, Turkey, Greece and Britain, for the establishment of the Republic of Cyprus and in this process Greek Cypriots and Turks have rights.

“Given this reality, unilateral decisions on the Cyprus issue should not be taken and implemented without the approval of the parties directly involved.

“Everyone knows that there are Turkish Cypriots living in the British bases in Dhekelia, and their legal representative and responsible for defending their rights is the TRNC“.

Diyalog, Vatan