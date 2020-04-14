Co-chair of the bi-communal Technical Health Committee, Dr. Jenk Soydan has said that within a few weeks, 40 EU respirators and 5,000 PCR test kitswere expected to be to be received through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). He recalled that the EU had approved 2.5 million euros in aid to the Turkish Cypriot community, noting that only a small portion of that aid had been received.

Commenting that they are in constant communication with the Greek Cypriot Co-Chair of the Commission, Dr. Soydan noted that co-operation in such periods is important both in humanitarian terms and in terms of solidarity. Mentioning that chloroquine is used in France to treat coronavirus, is also produced in two factories in South Cyprus, Dr. Saidan said such an issue should not be exaggerated [some Turkish Cypriot MPs said the TRNC should not accept help from the south, Ed.] and such cooperation should be approached with good will. “We asked for a lot of materials and we were told that this medicine would be given to us for free because it is produced in the south. If we need it one day, we will use it”, he added.

He also said that the medicines for a young cancer patient had been sent from the south last week and the treatment of this child had began.

Yeniduzen