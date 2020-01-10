A leak from the undersea pipe carrying water from the Alaköprü reservoir in Turkey to North Cyprus has led to the closure of the supply until repairs can be made

Agriculture and Natural Resources Minister Dursun Oguz, said “we met Turkish officials, the leak occurred yesterday, the valves were closed, and we will troubleshoot problems within two months”.

However, the pipe lies 250 meters below the sea, but weather permitting it should be possible to make repairs within two months, he said.

The high-density polyethylene pipeline, suspended at a depth of 250 meters from the sea surface, is the first of its kind in the world.

Meanwhile, following torrential downpours, the Geçitköy reservoir is full. It contains 20 million cubic meters of water which will supply the country for 10 months, the agricultural minister said.

