Latest Headlines

Undersea Waterpipe From Turkey Bursts

4 mins ago
0 Less than a minute

A leak from the undersea pipe carrying water from the Alaköprü reservoir in Turkey to North Cyprus has led to the closure of the supply until repairs can be made

Agriculture and Natural Resources Minister Dursun Oguz, said “we met Turkish officials, the leak occurred yesterday, the valves were closed, and we will troubleshoot problems within two months”.

However, the pipe lies 250 meters below the sea, but weather permitting it should be possible to make repairs within two months, he said.

The high-density polyethylene pipeline, suspended at a depth of 250 meters from the sea surface, is the first of its kind in the world.

Meanwhile, following torrential downpours, the Geçitköy reservoir is full. It contains 20 million cubic meters of water which will supply the country for 10 months, the agricultural minister said.

Yeni Duzen

Related Articles

Photo of New Airline to be Launched in May

New Airline to be Launched in May

52 mins ago
Photo of PM Tatar Welcomes Drop in Interest Rate

PM Tatar Welcomes Drop in Interest Rate

22 hours ago
Photo of TC Foundation to go to ECHR for Compensation

TC Foundation to go to ECHR for Compensation

23 hours ago
Photo of Schools Close Tomorrow Due to Weather Conditions

Schools Close Tomorrow Due to Weather Conditions

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker