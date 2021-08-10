The unborn baby of a 29-year-old, 6-month pregnant woman, being treated in the intensive care unit at the Pandemic Hospital in Nicosia has died, Kibris Postasi reported.

The pregnant woman was admitted into the intensive care unit last week and has been put on a ventilator.

Chief Physician of the hospital, Dr. Erol Uçaner told Kibris Postasi that the baby had died in the womb at around 3.30pm on Monday. The mother remains in a critical condition, he said.

Dr. Uçaner stated that eight patients were being treated for the coronavirus in the intensive care unit, and that three out of the eight patients were on ventilators.

