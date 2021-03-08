President Ersin Tatar will meet the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to Cyprus, Jane Holl Lute this afternoon, Kibris Postasi reports.

“Our President will discuss with Lute our vision of cooperation based on the sovereign equality and equal international status of the two states for a fair, realistic and sustainable reconciliation“, Presidential Spokesperson Dr. Berna Çelik Doğruyol said,

She added that the agenda and details of the 5+ UN unofficial meeting arranged for 27-29 April in Geneva will be discussed in detail with Lute.

Kibris Postasi