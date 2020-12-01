LGC News logo

UN Special Advisor Lute To Meet Leaders Today

  • 16 hours ago
North Cyprus News - Jane Holl Lute
(UN Special Advisor on Cyprus – Jane Holl Lute)

 United Nations (UN) Temporary Special Advisor for Cyprus Jane Holl Lute, has arrived in Cyprus to meet with the two Cypriot community leaders.

President Ersin Tatar will receive Ms Lute, at 11.30 today.

Lute, who is expected to meet with the Greek leader Nicos Anastasiades at 7pm this evening is said to be leaving the island tomorrow and flying to Athens.

After completing her contacts she will go on to New York. Following the December meeting of the European Council, Ms Lute is expected to fly to Ankara.

Kibris Postasi

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook