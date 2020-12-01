United Nations (UN) Temporary Special Advisor for Cyprus Jane Holl Lute, has arrived in Cyprus to meet with the two Cypriot community leaders.

President Ersin Tatar will receive Ms Lute, at 11.30 today.

Lute, who is expected to meet with the Greek leader Nicos Anastasiades at 7pm this evening is said to be leaving the island tomorrow and flying to Athens.

After completing her contacts she will go on to New York. Following the December meeting of the European Council, Ms Lute is expected to fly to Ankara.

Kibris Postasi