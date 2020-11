United Nations Special Adviser for Cyprus Jane Holl Lute is expected to visit Cyprus from 30 November to 2 December, Cyprus News Agency reports.

Neither the UN nor the Cypriot leaders have issued any official statement as yet. The report is based on diplomatic sources, CNA said.

The same sources note that efforts have been made to determine the exact date of Lute’s visit and that attempts are being made to arrange for the visit to take place early next week, but “awaits confirmation.“

Yeniduzen