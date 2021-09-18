The UK is to remove Turkey from the Red List of Covid infected countries as of September 22, thus lifting mandatory hotel quarantine after travel, BRT reported.

The UK Ministry of Transport has updated the travel list it created as part of the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.

Eight countries, including Turkey, Pakistan, Maldives, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh and Kenya, were removed from the red list where mandatory quarantine is applied at the hotel to British citizens coming to the UK and people with a residence permit in the UK.

As of 4 October, the current traffic light system consigning countries onto red, yellow and green lists will be scrapped and there will only be a red list.

The new regulations mean that fully vaccinated passengers from countries not on the red list will only be required to have the cheaper lateral flow tests instead of PCR tests.

Those coming from the countries on the red list are required to stay in hotels near the airport for 10 days at their own expense.

According to the update made on the travel list on August 5, the mandatory hotel quarantine fees, which previously cost £ 1,750, were increased to £ 2,285 as of August 12.

BRTK