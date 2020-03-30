UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has announced a £75m airlift initiative to rescue tens of thousands of British nationals stranded abroad because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Charter flights will help to repatriate Britons from “priority countries”, while UK travellers in countries where commercial flights were still running will be provided with subsidies for tickets.

The moves comes after the British Foreign Office was criticised for failing to help UK citizens back home.

Raab said: “I can today announce a new arrangement between the Government and airlines to fly home tens of thousands of stranded British travellers, where commercial flights are no longer possible.”

The British government will work with British Airways, Virgin Airlines, EasyJet, Jet2 and Titan airlines to launch a charter flights operation.

Guardian UK