Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu said, “From Monday, [12 July] due to the UK being placed on the red list, quarantine will be required for arriving passengers“, irrespective of vaccine status, adding that in the new decision as demanded by the tourism sector, double-vaccinated TRNC citizens, showing a negative PCR result, is an important development, BRT reported.

Ataoğlu said that they expect vaccinated tourists from the UK and other countries, who are not TRNC citizens, to be able to come to North Cyprus without quarantine requirement when inspections increase and case numbers are reduced to a manageable level again.

BRTK