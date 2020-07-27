Latest Headlines

UK Enters Category B From 1 August South Says

Larnaca Airport

The south Cyprus health ministry has said that the UK will be placed in Category B from August 1, after looking at a Covid-19 risk assessment for the UK.

Passengers arriving from Category B countries are still required to present a negative test result taken within the last three days, the ministry reminded.

All passengers, regardless of nationality, are required to apply for permission from https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/ to gain entry into south Cyprus.

The situation remained stable [in the UK] and things have not deteriorated and placing people in Category B still means people will have to take tests,” government adviser Petros Karayiannis told Cyprus Mail.

The professor of microbiology and molecular virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School also strongly emphasised the importance of random sampling at the airports.

Cyprus Mail

* It is understood that foreign nationals are still unable to cross to North Cyprus from the south, following a unilateral rule change by the Greek Cypriot authorities. [Ed.]

