The UK has ruled that passengers arriving from Ercan via Turkey are no longer required to have a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of travel until March 1, 2021.

The previous rule for transit or transfer passengers via Turkey of showing a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel was rescinded on December 29.

British Education and Culture Attaché Metin Harper said, “The rules will be applied according to the principles specified by the destination country. Those who will travel to the United Kingdom from Ercan do not need to have a PCR until March 1, 2021”, he said.

The 72-hour PCR test requirement for all students traveling to the UK from South Cyprus continues. In addition, all passengers travelling to England from Ercan or South Cyprus must fill in a passenger information form before the flight and report their Quarantine address.

Under current quarantine conditions in the UK, the PCR result must be negative at the end of the 5-day quarantine or 10 days isolation at the specified address.

It is stated that students who want support regarding the issues in the statement can get information from the British Education and Culture Attaché via the phone number 05488658104.

Kibris Postasi, Yeniduzen