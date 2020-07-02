The police are investigating the matter of two individuals from Turkey who entered the TRNC via Ercan airport and had ignored quarantine rules before the results of their second PCR test for Covid-19 taken at the airport were known.

Passengers entering North Cyprus from Turkey by sea or air must carry with them a negative PCR test certificate taken no more than 72 hours before entering the country. They are then obliged to take a second test on arrival and must sign an undertaking to self-isolate and remain at the address they give until the results of that second test are shown to be negative.

In a statement made by the Police Press Officer on the subject, it was stated that the police investigation is continuing on two people “determined to not comply with the legal orders”.

The statement said that one individual entered a barber shop without complying with the rules and the second was found not to be staying at the address they had given at the airport. Neither had their second test results.

It was stated that legal proceedings have been launched against these individuals.

