LGC News logo

Two-State Solution Only Say Foreign Ministers

  • 2 mins ago
North Cyprus News - Cavusoglu - Ertugruloglu
(Foreign Ministers – Çavuşoğlu and Ertuğruloğlu)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a joint press conference with TRNC Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu.

Regarding the Cyprus problem, Çavuşoğlu said, “Sovereign equality must be negotiated, there must be a two-state solution“.

We invite Greece to the exploratory talks to hold the first meeting in January,” said Çavuşoğlu referring to a five-party meeting on Cyprus.

TRNC Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, on the other hand, said, “The process of inter-communal negotiations (on the Cyprus issue) is over. It is not possible to discuss Federation“. 

Ertuğruloğlu, when asked when Maraş/Varosha be completely opened, he argued that the section that is opened now is not private property but public land, “Inventory studies are ongoing, a large study is needed, both Greek Cypriot properties and Ottoman foundation properties will be investigated“.

Yeniduzen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook