Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a joint press conference with TRNC Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu.

Regarding the Cyprus problem, Çavuşoğlu said, “Sovereign equality must be negotiated, there must be a two-state solution“.

“We invite Greece to the exploratory talks to hold the first meeting in January,” said Çavuşoğlu referring to a five-party meeting on Cyprus.

TRNC Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, on the other hand, said, “The process of inter-communal negotiations (on the Cyprus issue) is over. It is not possible to discuss Federation“.

Ertuğruloğlu, when asked when Maraş/Varosha be completely opened, he argued that the section that is opened now is not private property but public land, “Inventory studies are ongoing, a large study is needed, both Greek Cypriot properties and Ottoman foundation properties will be investigated“.

