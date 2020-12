A bus driver has been arrested after he hit two pedestrians who were crossing Mustafa Çağatay Street in Kyrenia at around 8pm on Tuesday.

Hasan Cengiz Sarıoğlu (41), who was injured as a result of the accident, was taken to Dr Akçiçek Hospital in Kyrenia.

Meanwhile, İsmail Alibay (49), who was seriously injured in the accident, was taken to Nicosia State Hospital and is now in intensive care.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Kibris Postasi