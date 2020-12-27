Two nurses working at Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. Their contacts have been placed in quarantine

The President of the Cyprus Turkish Nurses and Midwives Union (KTHES) İbrahim Özgöçmen said that the nurses’ contacts were followed up.

Özgöçmen stated that there would be disruption in the work of the department and that PCR tests were performed on the patients in the department.

One of the nurses had also worked in the Intensive Care Unit of the Chest Clinic, he said.

Kibris Postasi