Latest Headlines

Two New Coronavirus Cases Tests Reveal

3 hours ago
337 Less than a minute

North Cyprus News - PCR TestTwo passengers who flew from Turkey to Ercan have tested positive for Covid-19. Minister of Health Ali Pilli said that 1,614 tests had been made in the last 24 hours, with two showing as positive. 

The two passengers have been transported to Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital Quarantine Unit in Nicosia. 

As of yesterday, 1,614 tests were performed, Two were found to be positive.

The total number of tests performed is 57,882. 

THere are 13 patients undergoing treatment and there have been no new fatalities since four died of the disease in April/May.

To date, there have been 123 people infected by the virus.

Yeniduzen

Related Articles

Photo of Efforts to Reach a Federal Solution Exhausted: Tatar

Efforts to Reach a Federal Solution Exhausted: Tatar

4 seconds ago
Photo of Local Councils Anxious About Water Supplies

Local Councils Anxious About Water Supplies

4 hours ago
Photo of Akıncı Broadcasts Peace and Freedom Day Speech

Akıncı Broadcasts Peace and Freedom Day Speech

1 day ago
Photo of Turkish VP Arrives For Peace and Freedom Day

Turkish VP Arrives For Peace and Freedom Day

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker