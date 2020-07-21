Two passengers who flew from Turkey to Ercan have tested positive for Covid-19. Minister of Health Ali Pilli said that 1,614 tests had been made in the last 24 hours, with two showing as positive.

The two passengers have been transported to Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital Quarantine Unit in Nicosia.

As of yesterday, 1,614 tests were performed, Two were found to be positive.

The total number of tests performed is 57,882.

THere are 13 patients undergoing treatment and there have been no new fatalities since four died of the disease in April/May.

To date, there have been 123 people infected by the virus.

Yeniduzen