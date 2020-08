Two new cases of Covid-19 have been found in the last 24 hours following 1,778 tests for the virus, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said.

Pilli said that one passenger who tested positive arrived in North Cyprus by air, the other by ferry. This brings the total number of cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus since March, to 185. There have been four deaths from the disease.

By comparison, South Cyprus has had 1,291 cases in total, resulting in 27 deaths.

YeniduzenÂ