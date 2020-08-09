Latest Headlines

Two New Cases of Covid-19 Detected

North Cyprus News - CoronavirusTwo new cases of Covid-19 were found out of 1,960 people who were tested, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said today.

Minister Pilli said that positive cases came to our country by air and that they were followed up by the Ministry of Health teams.

The general situation of Covid-19 on August 9, 2020 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 1,960

Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 2

Number of Cases Recovered and Discharged Today: 0

Number of Cases Lost Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 83,301

Total Number of Cases: 171

Total Number of Cases Discharged after Recovery: 137

Number of Cases Continuing Treatment:  30

Total Number of Deaths From Covid-19:  4

Number of Patients Hospitalised in Intensive Care: 0

