The total number of cases of the new type of Coronavirus (Covid-19), which emerged in Wuhan, China and spread all over the world, especially in Europe, is 166 across the whole of Cyprus. Covid-19 caused a total of three deaths on the island, all in the south. While 124 cases have appeared in the south of the island so far, the number of cases in the north has been recorded as 42.

The first case in the south was diagnosed on March 9, and in the north on March 10, in a 65-year-old tourist from Germany.

Meanwhile, the Police announced that 54 people had violated the curfew yesterday. These persons were arrested and legal proceedings were initiated against them.

Distribution by regions is as follows:

Nicosia 3, Famagusta 10, Girne 28, Guzelyurt 4, Iskele 9

In tests conducted today in North Cyprus, two more cases of the coronavirus were found. The total number in the north has reached 42.

At Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia, 13 cases are still being treated, none of these patients needed intensive care or respiratory support. Their treatment continues as normal, it was stated.

South Cyprus

Two more people have died in south Cyprus from the coronavirus. eight new cases have been announced.

Fever and Cough Polyclinic Opened

A polyclinic dedicated to attending to fevers and coughs has opened at Nicosia State Hospital. Opening hours are between 8.30am and 10pm. The clinic will be open 7 days a week.

From now on, citizens who have complaints of fever and cough are specifically requested to visit that clinic.

