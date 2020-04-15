Two more cases of Covid-19 have been discovered following 171 tests for the virus.

Health Minister Ali Pill said that one case was already in quarantine in dormitories in Güzelyurt and the other was an employee who previously had been working at the Riverside Hotel.

Minister Pilli underlined that both cases are persons in quarantine and being monitored. He added that today, eight more patients who had recovered from the virus, had been discharged.

Pointing to the importance of public support once again, Minister Pilli stressed that as long as the rules are followed, it would be possible to go further in the fight against Covid-19.

Yeniduzen