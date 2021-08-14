One of two men accused of serious assault on journalist Çağlar Yüksel, has been remanded in custody for two further days. The second man, who also took part in the attack, is in custody at Kyrenia Police Station, Kibris Postasi reported.

One of the accused, Mahmut Şimşekatan appeared in court yesterday. The police stated that Şimşekatan had turned himself in at Nicosia Police Department on 13 August.

According to police testimony, at around 23.45 on August 2, two men attacked Mr Yüksel who is Editor-in Chief of Turkish Cypriot daily ‘Kıbrıs Gerçek’, setting about him with wooden bats. He was seriously injured in the attack, suffering blows to the head and body. Among other injuries, he had a 5cm lesion on the back of his head.

Mr Yüksel lost consciousness in the hospital while undergoing treatment.

The police said that following investigations, it was determined from the phone transcripts taken, that he had spoken to the second suspect Okan Bolatcıoğlu on the phone. Bolatcıoğlu is currently under arrest at Kyrenia police station.

