Two young men are wanted for stabbing a police officer who was on patrol in Gaziköy on Sunday evening. The police officer is now in intensive care at Nicosia State Hospital, Yeniduzen reported.

The two suspects have been named as Gökhan Takımcılar and Ecevit Takımcılar.

A police statement named the two men as suspects in the knife attack on police officer Fahri Toklu. The public is asked to report any sighting of either of the two men.

An earlier report by BRT, stated that two police officers who were on patrol approached the two men who appeared to be attempting to steal a car. After attacking one of the officers, both men fled the scene.

President Ersin Tatar has sent a message to the injured police officer, wishing him a speedy recovery.

