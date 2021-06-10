Two beaches in Maraş/Varosha will be open to the public for the summer season, BRTK reported.

Work is ongoing to prepare the two sites and to provide a kiosk which will sell refreshments.

It is anticipated that many local and foreign tourists will visit the area in summer.

Arter said, “We are opening two beaches in Maraş to the service of people this year, for the summer season. Anyone can come here. One beach is 500 meters wide in the area called ‘Nation’s Garden’ or ‘picnic area’. We have placed 250 umbrellas there. In the coming days, it will be a beach that will be used by people, together with its kiosks”.

Since it opened in October 2020, over 140,000 visitors have come to see the once fenced-off Famagusta suburb, the Mayor of Famagusta, İsmail Arter said.

“I hope the Maraş opening will have a positive impact in the Cyprus negotiations process and will contribute to the progress of both sides towards an agreement at the table“, said Arter.

Opening hours for pedestrian access to Maraş are between 08:00-20:00.

BRTK