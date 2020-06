Two Jordanian brothers, 25-year-old Mohammad Sabri İsmail Sharqawi and 20-year-old Naser Sabri İsmail Sharqawi, were found dead in a flat in Gönyeli on Friday evening.

The two brothers were staying there as guests.

A 25 year-old man, who was staying in the same apartment, has been arrested. He will attend court in Nicosia this morning.

Meanwhile, the police are continuing their investigation.

Kibris News Agency, Yeniduzen