A driver and his passenger were both injured following a traffic accident that occurred this morning on the Ciklos bend of ​​the Nicosia – Kyrenia Highway. The driver lost control of his vehicle which struck a concrete block and then the central reservation barrier, bringing the car to a halt.

Police say the accident was due to speeding and careless driving.

They were both taken to Dr Akçiçek Hospital in Kyrenia. The driver remains there under observation and the passenger has been transferred to Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia.

Kibris Postasi